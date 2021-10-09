NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NFI traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.44. 238,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,454. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.09%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

