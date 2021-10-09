Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 70,178 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2,901.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

