MakiSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and $1.22 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.