Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,370,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.