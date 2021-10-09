Wills Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 2,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 153,839 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 358,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 12,770,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,392,348. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

