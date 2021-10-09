Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.35. 3,976,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,779. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

