Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.54. 1,759,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,001. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.11.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

