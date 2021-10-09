Bamco Inc. NY Has $84.43 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,221 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $84,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 4,846,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,655,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $2,873,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,781 shares of company stock worth $47,201,504. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

