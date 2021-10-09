Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $386.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

