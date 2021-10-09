Lavaca Capital LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

VONV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.47. 163,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,987. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

