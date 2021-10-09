Boston Partners Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

