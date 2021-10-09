Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

