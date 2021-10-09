Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,877 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

CE stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.