493 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $492.85. 1,027,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,350. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.08. The company has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

