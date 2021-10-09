AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,389,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,534,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $373.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.