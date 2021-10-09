Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys Shares of 1,087 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.40. The company had a trading volume of 871,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,146. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

