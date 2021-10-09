Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 4,910 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust accounts for about 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE EVN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. 36,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,388. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.