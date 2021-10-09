Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $26.20

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.