Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $726,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.41 on Friday, hitting $2,801.12. The company had a trading volume of 946,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,551.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,489.45 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

