Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $10.22 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,979,560 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

