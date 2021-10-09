AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,680,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 911,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.