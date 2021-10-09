Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 18,101 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $85,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,877.43.

CMG traded down $29.06 on Friday, hitting $1,817.61. 160,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,884.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,621.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

