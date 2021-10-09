Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,502 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Starbucks worth $234,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

