Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.160-$21.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.30 billion-$40.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.29 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $583.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.04 and a 200 day moving average of $510.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The company has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.