Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $642,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

