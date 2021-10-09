Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,208,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. 1,129,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

