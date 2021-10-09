Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.