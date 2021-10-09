Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,732 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,131,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

