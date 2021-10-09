SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $459,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $221.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,971,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,386,768. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.39 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

