SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 128,573 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,573 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $40,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,283. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19.

