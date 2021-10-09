GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. 806,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,816. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

