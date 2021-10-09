Open Platform Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $35,852.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00229829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00102111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012052 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.