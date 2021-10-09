DePay Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,662.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. DePay has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $54,662.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003534 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00141071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00092972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.69 or 1.00149034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.94 or 0.06337255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

