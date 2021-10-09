Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $52.82. 182,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.