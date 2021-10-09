Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $52.82. 182,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

