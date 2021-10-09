DAEX Hits Market Cap of $3.43 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $17,021.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00229829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00102111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012052 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

