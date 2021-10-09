SCS Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 540,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,879. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

