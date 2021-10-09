Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $1.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. 242,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,972. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

