Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 117,205 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of American International Group worth $79,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of American International Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

