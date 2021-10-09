Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 272 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,825,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,677,000 after buying an additional 206,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.44. 299,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,761. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

