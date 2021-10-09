Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

QCRH traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.47. 37,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $827.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

