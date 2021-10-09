Soros Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of SHOP traded down $20.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,378.03. 890,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,466. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,475.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,351.69. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.