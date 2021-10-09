SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after purchasing an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $125,743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,300,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.11. 2,023,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,656. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.