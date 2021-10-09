Soros Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.04. 660,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,467. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.