Toronto Dominion Bank Has $49.43 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $49,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

EMR stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.