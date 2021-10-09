Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $146.09 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,843 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.33% of Ross Stores worth $146,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

