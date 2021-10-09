Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.60.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $95.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.