Burency Reaches Market Cap of $8.29 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Burency has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $8.29 million and $632,464.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00102142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012018 BTC.

About Burency

BUY is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

