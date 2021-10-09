Soros Capital Management LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Soros Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72,607 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,096,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 316.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13,146.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,269. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

