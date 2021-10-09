Soros Capital Management LLC Buys 3,590,194 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 345.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Ranpak comprises 12.2% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ranpak worth $115,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,726,000 after buying an additional 308,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,550,000 after buying an additional 173,013 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ranpak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 946.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PACK traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 257,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,198. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -204.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

