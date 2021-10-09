Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Soros Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,500 shares during the period. Zynga makes up about 2.4% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Zynga worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zynga by 3,347.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Zynga by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Benchmark cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Zynga stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,145,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,349,340. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

